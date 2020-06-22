TUIRIRANGI,
Kempton Te Keepa:
4 June 1949 - 19 June 2020
Aged 71. Beloved son of Kempton and Te Konehu Tuirirangi. Beloved partner and soulmate of Lynette. Beloved father of Shaun, Keren, Keepa Kempton and Sam. Koro to Tane, Tyler, Tori-anne, Meshach, Bella Aroha and baby Harry Te Keepa. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service will be held at the Carterton Event Centre, 50 Holloway St, Carterton, on Thursday 25th June 2020, 11.30am, followed by interment at Akura Urupa.
Moe mai, moe mai ra e te rangatira
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2020