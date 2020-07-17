KEENE, Dr Kemball Bernard
Roderick (Kem):
(Veterinary Surgeon) On Wednesday 15th July 2020, (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Palmerston North Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Kay. Much loved Dad of Carron and Nick Perry, Roger and Teresa, and Kim (deceased) and Lorna. Treasured Grandy of Jamie and Gemma, Matt and Victoria, Jen, Bex, Mitch, Logan, Tara, Tamasine and Rob, Emmeline, and their children. Messages to Keene family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Kem's life will be held at the Woodville Racecourse, McLean Street, Woodville, on Tuesday 21 July 2020, at 1.00pm. Private interment thereafter.
