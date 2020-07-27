PARIS,
Kelvin Vaughan (Kelly):
Peacefully on 25 July 2020 at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton. In his 85th year. Loved husband of Marie and the late Gwen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deb and Chris Hurrell, Karen and Mike Doogan, Graeme and Pam, Brian, Judith and Anselm, Trevor, Alastair, Lynley and Geoff. Loved Grandad of his 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Ted & Dot Paris and Helen (deceased) & Ian Campbell. A special thanks to the staff at Glenwood Masonic Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Kelvin and the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Society, PO Box 865, Masterton 5840 or can be left at the service. A celebration of Kelvin's life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Paris family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2020