MORRELL, Kelvin Walter:
Peacefully on 30th June 2019, at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Janine and Dave (UK), Bevan and Nina, & Wendy and Ben. Loved Granddad of Georgia and Bailey-Rose. Loved by Jonathan and Joime. Donation, in lieu of flowers, to The Muscular Dystrophy Association of NZ, PO Box 12063, Penrose, Auckland 1642, would be appreciated and may also be left at the service. Messages for the Morrell family may be left in Kelvin's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. Special thanks to the staff at Cashmere Home for their loving care of Kelvin. A Service to celebrate Kelvin's life will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home,
4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, at 11.00am, on Monday
8th July 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019