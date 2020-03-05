GRAY, Kelvin Linton:
Of Greytown. On 3rd March 2020 at Masterton. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved partner of Julie and a special friend of Alexis. Loved son of the late Ebb and Joyce Gray. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie Partridge (deceased), Helen and Max McCone, Ann and the late Jim Walker, Brian and Marlene, Gavin and Christine (both deceased), Peter and the late Anne, Bruce (deceased) and Jenny, and Terry. A special uncle of Blair Walker (deceased) and a loved uncle and great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Kelvin's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Saturday 7th March 2020 at 10.30am. Messages to the Gray family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020