STONE, Keith Mervyn:
A well-respected and good keen bushman, passed away peacefully on 22 July 2019, aged 96. Loving husband to Barbara of 68 years; father to David, Barry and Richard; father-in-law to Anne, Mandy and Catherine; a kind and caring Pop to Rebecca, Kate, Jack, April, Luxxy, Evelyn, Harrison, Micaella, Saskia and Gus. A private cremation will be held this week. A remembrance gathering to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Sunday 11 August in Otaki. Please contact David on 0274 434 113 or Barry on 0274 433 243 if you wish to join us for this occasion.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2019