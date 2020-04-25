SMITH, Keith Richard:
On 23 April 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Daphne. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Linda and Gordon, Cindy and Tony, Pam and Nick, Angela and Lucy, and Tony. Much loved grandfather of Natalie, Samantha, Becky, Amber and Sonya. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Gay, Andy, Richard and Heather(deceased), Bill and Veronica. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mary Potter Hospice, especially Paul. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington or Cancer Society, PO Box 651, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. Messages to the Smith Family may be placed in Keith's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Due to Covid-19 regretfully this will be a private service. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020