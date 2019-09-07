SMITH, Keith Edward:
Passed away peacefully at home on 4 September 2019, after 91 wonderful years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam for 60 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Garth & Penny, Darryn & Anna, Liarne & Pete, Cristin & the late Brian. Treasured grandad of Caitlin, Patrick, Emma, Harry, Matt, Luca, Toby, Miro and Audrey. As per Keith's wishes, a private family farewell has been held. Messages can be sent to the Smith family, PO Box 1370, Wellington 6140.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019