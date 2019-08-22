Keith RUMSEY

Death Notice

RUMSEY, Keith:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved husband and soulmate of Marie. Dearly loved son of Marion (dec) and Herbert (dec). Cherished brother of Ron and Jean (dec). Loved uncle of Lyn, Alison and Christopher and their families. Marie wishes to thank the staff in Ward 6 East Wellington Hospital for their love and devotion in taking care of Keith. Special thanks to Richard for his help. In accordance with Keith's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019
