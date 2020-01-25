ROSS, Keith Edward :
Born 15.12.1928
Passed away 23.1.2020.
Cherished husband of Joy for 65 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law Linda and Brian Biggs, loved grandad of Alister, Mark and Kim, great papa to Zavier and Taylor- Grace. Keith was excited to learn of the pending arrival of Mark and Kim's first baby. Loved brother and brother in law of Nigel and Lorraine, Julienne and Gary, David (deceased) and Warwick. Our Antarctic Adventurer is now at rest. Due to Joy's ill health a private cremation has been held. Any mail to Linda Biggs, Box 122, Ruakaka, 0151
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 25, 2020