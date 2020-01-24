MITCHELL, Keith Hill: QSO
Lieutenant Colonel (retired)
Peacefully on January 20, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband to Christine for 58 years. Father to Sarah, Nadeen, Peter and the late Ian. Grandfather to Edward and Frankie Scoular. Father-in-law to Richard. Brother to Bruce. Former master and stalwart member of Ngatiawa-Russell Lodge no. 345, trustee of the Masonic Villages Trust and member of the Wellington RSA. A service for Keith will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Johnsonville, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Night Shelter may be left at the service. Messages to the Mitchell Family may be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6012.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020