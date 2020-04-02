MARSHALL, Keith Jeffrey:
17.07.1954 – 24.03.2020
Died peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton, surrounded by his family following a long and brave battle against cancer. Beloved husband and best friend of Gail, father and friend of Tane, Cody and daughter-in-law Suzie. Adored Granddad of Anaru, Te Paea, Tiana and precious wee Te Aaria. Special brother and brother-in-law of Maria and Wayne and their family, and brother-in-law of Naomi and Barrie. Thanks to the Oncology team at Wellington Hospital, Rehab Ward at Wairarapa Hospital, the amazing staff of Lansdowne Park and Palliative Team at Kahukura. Keith will be missed by many all round the world.
Fly high, you're in God's hands now.
Messages can be left on Keith's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz
NB: A celebration of Keith's life will be held post lockdown.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2020