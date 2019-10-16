MAI, Keith Franklin:
42584 GNR 45 Batt WWII. On October 14, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 99 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Chris. Very dearly loved dad of Judy & Phil Boardman, David & Sue, Barry & Sandy (deceased), and Jenny Chinnock. Special Pop to his 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and
2 great-great-grandchildren.
"At peace with his Lord
whom he loved."
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated or left at the service. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the Waikanae Baptist Church, Te Moana Road, Waikanae, on Monday, October 21 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019