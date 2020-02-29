LINES, Keith (Kiwi-Keith):
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston Hospital, on 27 February, aged 99. Much loved husband of Alison and father of Vicki, Tony, Rob and David. Cherished by 11 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral for Keith will be held at Queen Street Chapel, 541 Queen Street, Levin, on Monday 9 March at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Building Fund, St. Mary's Church, 3 Manchester St, Levin 5510, or Internet banking : St Mary's Church Building Fund, Bank no. 020 668 002981500
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020