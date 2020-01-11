Keith HOLMES

Death Notice

HOLMES, Keith Douglas:

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th January 2020, at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, Lower Hutt. Loved son of the late Johnny & Win Holmes. Dearly loved brother of Lois, Janice and the late Margaret, and Jennifer. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All communications to the Holmes Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A service for Keith will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Thursday 16th January 2020, at 1.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
