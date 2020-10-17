CRANE, Keith:
Aged 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th October 2020. Loving husband of Angela, father of Andrew and Anthony, father-in-law of Barbara and Elizabeth, grandfather of Ashley, Kirsty and Tash. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be done online at www.teomanga.org.nz Messages to the Crane family may be left in Keith's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Keith's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Te Awakairangi Parish), 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 21 October, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in the above named church on Wednesday morning at 9.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020