COLLIER,
Keith Ivan Thomas (Tom):
Reg. No. 660936 1947-48
Reg. No. 206620 1952-53
Passed away peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke, on Friday 22nd November 2019. Aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Lynette (Lyn), loved and respected father and father-in-law to Tom and Jill (Waikanae), Lynley and Julian Densham (Dannevirke), and much loved "Grand Tom" and mate of Liam. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke RSA Welfare Fund and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 'The Hub' (entrance off Allardice Street) on Monday 25th November at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, a place where Tom worked for many years.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019