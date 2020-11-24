CHEESEMAN, Keith:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital, on 21st November 2020, aged 67, after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Stephanie, cherished father of Alexander, Abby and Elliot, loved brother of Sylvia and Frank, Jean and Michael, brother-in-law of Cathy and Neil, and adored uncle of his nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed
and remembered by his
family and many friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, on Thursday 26th November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society online at www.cancernz.org.nz Many thanks to the staff of Ward 5, Wellington Hospital, for the care and compassion shown to Keith and family during his stay.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020