CARLEY,
Rev Dr Keith William:
Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Lodge on Thursday, 22 October 2020 after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Erice. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn, Malcolm & Vanessa, and Diane. Loved Grandad of Ayesha, Zoe, Rebekah, Sasha and Ruby. A special thanks to the staff at Sevenoaks Lodge for their care of Keith over the last 3 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service or on their website www.neurological.org.nz/donate
Keith's funeral service will be held at Kapiti Uniting Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Carley family, C/o Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020