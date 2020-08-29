BADE, Keith

(Adrian Keith Sinclair Bade):

On 25th August 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Much loved husband of Chris, and loved father, father-in-law and Grandpa of Karen and Andrew Finn and Nathaniel (Auckland); Richard and Lindsey Bade and Lawrence, Mikaela, Edward and Phoebe (Papamoa). Brother of Ian Bade (Kapiti) and Catherine Harding (England). Special thanks to the staff of Ward 5 North for their attentive care of Keith in his last days. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Bible Society (Private Bag 27-901, Marion Square, Wellington 6141), Cancer Society or NZ Forest and Bird would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Waikanae Baptist Church on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Due to COVID regulations and restrictions, the service will be limited to 100 people. In keeping with Keith's love for and interest in all things technological, there will be a live-stream available for anyone who would like to digitally attend (Please contact Waikanae Funeral Home). The service will also be live-streamed at Paraparaumu Baptist Church, with a limit of 50 people. For those attending online, and others, a digital guest book is available with the Dominion Post online death notice.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



