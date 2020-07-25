AANENSEN, Keith John:

7.2.1931 to 25.7.2019

Together we tramped many miles on tracks and much that was wilderness, with our father. After he had passed, we did the same. We shared many tents, huts, other shelters and lay under the stars. We sat, listened, heard and shared the loud sounds of silence in the bush, tussock and alpine world. We experienced the ordinary, the stormy and spectacular in the theatre that is nature's great outdoors. We saw and shared so many images in the natural world. Now we can no longer share those things that meant so much, for so long. Now there is silence as we sit, look and listen to "The Whispers of the Land".

- Remembered by his Family and those who walked the miles.




