LAWRENCE,
Keegan Mason:
02.05.1993 - 26.10.2007
'Everyone can master a grief but he that has it'
(William Shakespeare)Taken tragically 26th October 2007.
Neither a single Day nor Night pass,
Without you in our thoughts, our Dreams, our Hearts.
For us, you remain in our day, A gentle hand on shoulder,
A timely chill to spine, an exhilarating skip of heart,
A dancing shadow to eye, the sweetest softest whisper to ear,
A signal you are near... closer still, your hand in mine, shoulder to shoulder forever.
Deeply Loved, forever cherished, never Forgotten.
- Mum, Dad, Sacha and Corey
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2020