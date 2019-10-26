LAWRENCE,
Keegan Mason:
02.05.1993 - 26.10.2007
12 years today,
The memory vivid like yesterday,
Keegan, our youngest passed away.
12 years on, a new day dawning,
With it a vigil of silent mourning.
This hectic world rolls around again,
Oblivious to loss, heartache and pain.
It sometimes feels like half a sin,
To pause & share the grief within.
For words can only in part reveal,
The loss our broken hearts conceal.
Keegan, so deeply loved, cherished & never forgotten.
- Mum, Dad, Sacha & Corey
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019