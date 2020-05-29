Kazimierz MILISZEWSKI

Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
Death Notice

MILISZEWSKI,
Kazimierz Stanislaw (Kaz):
At home Monday 25th May 2020, in his 67th year. Former husband of Marica. Beloved partner of Bron. Loving father of Zofia, Damian, Mira & Nathan, Jess & Chris, Elise & Andrew. Dziadzio of Kyla and Leo. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday 2 June, and the Rosary on Monday evening. Attendance at both will be restricted due to Ministry of Health regulations. If you wish to attend the funeral or the Rosary, please contact Zofia on 022 190 6418. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lions Club of Karori, Charitable Trust Account # 02-0524-0035044-02.
Lychgate Funerals
Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2020
