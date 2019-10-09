WALLER,
Kaye (nee Harrison):
Peacefully on October 8, 2019, at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Julie, Julian and Emma, and Chris and Katherine. Loved grandmother of James, Annabell, Zoe, Imogen, and Eddie. Sister and sister-in-law of Gordon (deceased) and Cathy, and Paddy and Pat. Loved by all of her nieces and nephews.
Kaye will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A celebration of Kaye's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Waller Family', c/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019