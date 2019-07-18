LEVIN, Kaye Rosalie:
On July 17, 2019, peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton, in her 81st year. Much loved wife of the late Dick. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Roz and Mike Southey, Jenny and Craig Booth. Cherished Nana Kaye of Lou and Simon, Rich and Kate, Jo and Henry, Nicki and Sam. Treasured great-nana of Millie, George, Oscar; Johnny and Scotty. Special thanks to the wonderful staff and carers of Lansdowne Park and Village for their support and compassion shown to Mum. A service to celebrate Kaye's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Rd, Masterton, on Tuesday, July 23 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on July 18, 2019