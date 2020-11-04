Kay WHELAN

WHELAN, Kay Alison:
Passed away peacefully, at the age of 74, surrounded by family. Smiling to the end. Loved wife of Mike, mother and mother-in-law of Claire and Cam, Jae and Sean, Paula and Brendon, Kim and Darren. Adored Grandma of 16 grandchildren. Dear friend to many. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at the Cheval Rooms, Hastings, on Friday 6th November, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 4, 2020
