McCALLUM, Kay:

8 June 1936 - 29 August 2020

After a long journey with Alzheimer's, Kay has passed. Now embraced by her parents Morton (Mac) and Phyl McCallum (both in spirit). She was the dearest love of husband Blair Styra for 42 years and the former wife of Guy Husband (in spirit). She was the loved mother and friend to Lane and Phillipa (Wellington), Tracy and Hazim (London), Perry and Janine (Wairarapa). Bebe Kay to Khalid and Alia and Dalia. Grandma to Molly The Dog. She was loved by her sister Shelley (Australia). She was a loved and respected friend to David Laursen, Hariata Hema and Elena, Sandra and Keith Brown, and many other wonderful friends. Kay's journey was full of determination, strength, courage dignity, sacredness and gentleness, and above all, love. A great hug to all the blessed staff at Village At The Park who were there for Kay in this last junction of this life. A private family service and cremation will be held and a memorial service for Kay will be held at a later date. Messages to PO Box 11-556, Manners Street, Wellington 6142.





