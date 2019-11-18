MAHONEY,
Kay (nee Cromie):
Passed away peacefully at Te Hopai Hospital, Wellington, on 12 November 2019, aged 79. Wife of the late Neville Mahoney (div). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Neville (dec) and Shirley, Graeme and Barbara, Kay and Tai. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Carol, Christopher and Darlene, Stephen and Karen, and Phillip. Dearly loved grandmother to Liam and Ryan, Riahn and Grayson, and Ethan. Aunty to Andrew and Jan, Paul, Debbie, Bruce, and Suzanne. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Wellington Hospital Ward 7 North and Te Hopai Hospital. Messages to the Mahoney family may be left in Kay's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private service was held at Harbour City Funeral Home, Kilbirnie, on Saturday 16 November.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019