MacKENZIE, Kay Elizabeth:
On 1st July 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Alister; Loved mother of Sandy, and Shane; Much loved Grandma of Jaimie, and Cameron. In lieu of flowers donations to Sevenoaks Retirement Trust, 1 Lodge Drive, Paraparaumu, would be appreciated. Messages to "the MacKenzie family" may be placed in Kay's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Kay's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Rd, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 6th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 2 to July 4, 2020