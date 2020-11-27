Kay FRANKEN (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Matt, So sorry to hear that Kay has departed this..."
    - Merron Wilkes
  • "Our family had many a great time with Kay (usually with a..."
    - Ann Wright
  • "My deepest condolences to Kay's family. May the God of..."
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

FRANKEN,
Kay Rosaline (nee Burden):
24 May 1940 -
26 November 2020
Kay passed peacefully on Wednesday morning. Her twinkle lives on in the stars now. She will be missed but remembered very fondly by many. Loving and cherished daughter of the late Stanley Richard Burden and Edith Lilian (nee Harris). Youngest sister of Richard (Dick) William (dec) and Patricia Margaret (London). Fabulous and Loving Mum of Mark, Pete, Matt and Jo. Mother in-and-out of Law to Lisa, Kate, Ashwin, Tara and Kate. Loving Nin and Nana Kay to Dani, Kane, Josh, James, Shelby, Ayvah, Darcy, Milan and Madison. A fun and loyal close friend to Annie, Robyn and Al and many other friends who are considered family. A celebration of Kay's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington, on Monday, November 30, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Lychgate Funeral
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.