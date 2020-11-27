FRANKEN,
Kay Rosaline (nee Burden):
24 May 1940 -
26 November 2020
Kay passed peacefully on Wednesday morning. Her twinkle lives on in the stars now. She will be missed but remembered very fondly by many. Loving and cherished daughter of the late Stanley Richard Burden and Edith Lilian (nee Harris). Youngest sister of Richard (Dick) William (dec) and Patricia Margaret (London). Fabulous and Loving Mum of Mark, Pete, Matt and Jo. Mother in-and-out of Law to Lisa, Kate, Ashwin, Tara and Kate. Loving Nin and Nana Kay to Dani, Kane, Josh, James, Shelby, Ayvah, Darcy, Milan and Madison. A fun and loyal close friend to Annie, Robyn and Al and many other friends who are considered family. A celebration of Kay's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington, on Monday, November 30, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Lychgate Funeral
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020