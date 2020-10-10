BOUSTRIDGE, Kay Frances:
(Nurse Angel) Passed away peacefully after a long, brave battle, in the loving care of Kahurangi family home, Te Nikau Grey Hospital, aged 64. Beloved wife of Ian, deeply loved mum and mother-in-law of Clark (deceased) & Sally, and Lauren, cherished daughter of the late Henry & Kath Clarke, cherished daughter-in-law of the late Ace & Margaret Boustridge, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne & Bill Sissons, Jane & Pat Clayton, Sue Clarke, and Tony & Wendy Clarke, loved sister-in-law of Brian & Roya Boustridge, and Noel & Jane Boustridge, loved special friend of Donna Kilkelly and a loved aunty, cousin and Nurse of many. The family would like to especially acknowledge the staff of Kahurangi family home, Te Nikau, for their amazing loving care of our Kay. Messages to 25 Coates Street, Greymouth 7805. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020