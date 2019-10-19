Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wairarapa Funeral Services 35-37 Lincoln Rd Masterton , Wellington 063701110 Death Notice



On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 47 years. Devoted Mother of Logan, Josh and Amy-Lee Taylor. Cherished daughter of Alan and Helen Pratt (Kpiti), sister of Tony and Rachel, sister-in-law of Dave, and Aunty of Benjamin (all of Wellington). So… if you are reading this I have a confession: I'm no longer here! It pains me to admit it, but apparently I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day, but that's simply not something I wanted to hear – much less experience before I had my 50th! I've been ripped off in my opinion. Cancer is an evil illness. Head and Neck Cancer, from which nobody should suffer and not beat, causes me just so many unmentionable words. But I did get to write this death notice, and I want you to all celebrate my life - because I celebrated everyday knowing I was better off than so many, and I lived for fun and kindness. In lieu of flowers, or should you wish to leave a gift, I would love for Gillies McIndoe Research Institute, Hutt Plastics, Wairarapa Hospice Community Trust or Te Omanga Hospice Lower Hutt, to receive donations as this is where a difference can be made for patients. Come see me off for my final bon voyage at the Lighthouse Rainbow Hall, Intermediate Street, Masterton, on Wednesday, October 23 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. As Tigger would say TTFN xxx Katz

