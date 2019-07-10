HARKER, Kathryn Robyn
(Robyn) (nee Grant):
Formerly of Napier – At Summerset at the Course, Trentham, on 8 July 2019; aged 77 years. Wife of Trent Harker; mother and mother-in-law of Jeremy, Kate, Simon, Paula, John and Becs; grandmother of Barnaby, Jed, Moby, Fletcher, Ash, Augie; sister and sister-in-law of David Grant and Craig Harker. Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance and/or Parkinsons New Zealand (Wellington) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset for their compassion and care. A service for Robyn's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Thursday 11 July at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Harker family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019