FLANAGAN,
Kathryn Ella (Kathy):
On August 9, 2020, peacefully at Spring Lodge, Upper Hutt, aged 51 years. Dearly loved daughter of Eileen and the late Jack. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Mike and Marg, Allan and Debbie, Lianne and Gerald Cawthra, Raeleyne and Ondrae (dec) Kaukau, Patrick (dec) and Ruth, Brendon and Janette. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to all of the staff at Spring Lodge, Upper Hutt for their exceptional care of Kathy over the last 18 years. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to "Flanagan family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2020