CHRISTIAN, Kathryn Pearl
(formerly Jorgensen):
On 18 September 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, with her family beside her, aged 59. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Shannon, and loved grandma of Boston. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Chrissy and Peter Atkins, Marty Jorgensen, and Jaci Petherick. A service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Wednesday 25 September, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Christian family may be sent to Rosewood, www.rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz or PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. The family wish to thank the Ambulance service, Helicopter service, ICU Wellington Hospital and the incredible awesome care given by the staff at Wairarapa Hosptial and Chaplain Reverend Liz Snowsill.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019