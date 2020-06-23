Kathrine FLYNN

Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
119 Main Street
Greytown
Death Notice

FLYNN, Kathrine Blanche
(nee Mitford-Burgess):
Of Greytown, born Tolaga Bay, 20 September 1922, passed peacefully with her children, Carterton, 21 June 2020. Gracious and sparkling in dress and conversation, her gift was to make everyone she met feel special, remembered and often well fed. Being in the garden was her peaceful place and caring for people was her calling. Kath's nursing career touched the lives of WW2 soldiers, the Solomon Islands and Greytown Hospital. Married to Peter (predeceased) and Mother to Kathrine-Mary (Kathy), Stephen, Peter, Patrick, Premtej, Michael, Joseph, Philothea and partners. Grandmother to Josie, Alex, Kate; India, Hermione, Magnus; Seamus, Patrick; Tze-Wen, Xian-Meng; Robbi, Jay; Olivia, Genevieve, Caroline; Lily, Flynn, Ella; and partners. Great-Grandmother to Emmylou, Billy and Blake. Service: 1.00pm, Wednesday 24 June, at 119 Main Street, Greytown. All welcome. Messages can be left on Kath's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on June 23, 2020
