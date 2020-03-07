TRAIL,
Kathleen Margaret (Peggy):
On February 29, 2020, suddenly at Wellington Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ross. Much loved mother and mother-in law of John & Gill, Jan & Guy. Loved mama of Hannah, Sam & Laura. New Zealand has lost its most ardent and one-eyed sports fan. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming and Wellington Hospital for their care of Peggy. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020