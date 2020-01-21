STIDWORTHY,
Kathleen Anne
(Anne) (nee Burton-Brown):
On 16 January 2020 (suddenly), aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Sea, Leigh, Matthew, and Amy and Pat. Adored grandmother of Carlene, Rachael and James; Xander and Charlie; Yam, Bernie and Tanner. Great-grandmother of Myles and Mitchell. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bernard and Jenny, Frances, Pam (deceased) and Jim Jacques, Lesley (USA) and Ashley and Moya. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St. Joseph, 1 Pine Ave, Upper Hutt on Thursday 23 January 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 21, 2020