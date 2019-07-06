Kathleen SHEPHERD

  • "i m so sorry thinking of u guys"
    - michelle ludlow
  • "Remember when the family arrived in Tawa from England. ..."
  • "Big loves to you and your family Karen."
    - Maureen Macann
  • "I remember Kath as a very special woman - warm, capable,..."
    - Heather Schollum (Smith)
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

SHEPHERD,
Kathleen Mary (nee Hatt):
24 October 1942 - 1 July 2019
Gone to be with her Lord and Saviour. Dearly loved by her deceased husband John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen, David, and Andrew, David, Liliane and Ingrid. Loved Grandmother to Julia, Joel, Kristin, Grace and Natalie, and loved by many more. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, or the Cancer Society, PO Box 7125, Newtown, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Titahi Bay Community Church, 25 Mana Avenue, Titahi Bay, at 11.00am, on Wednesday, 10 July, followed by committal at Whenua Tapu Crematorium.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ-NZIFH
04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019
