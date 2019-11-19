SCOTT, Kathleen:

1922 - 2019

Beloved wife of the late Jim Scott. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kath and Dave Thomson, Foxton Beach; Jim and Judy Scott, Upper Hutt; Elizabeth and Grant Parker, Avalon; David and Karolina, Riverstone Terraces. Precious nana to her 16 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 19. Kathleen spent her final 3 years at Woburn Enliven Rest Home and her family would like to extend their thanks for the care and attention shown to their mum. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service for Kathleen will be held at Cornwall Manor, Gee & Hickton, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, at 2.00pm on Thursday 21 November 2019, followed by a private cremation at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages for the families can be sent c/- Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.



