RUSSELL, Kathleen:
On Friday 23 August 2019, peacefully, in her 101st year, at Eldon Lodge. Formerly of Paekakariki and Waikanae. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Eileen & Robert Smyth, David & Lee, Gordon & Jonnene, Colin & Sue, Peter & Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and the wider family. Many thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge and her carers over recent years.
"At home with her
heavenly father".
A service to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held in Waikanae Baptist Church, 286 Te Moana Road, Waikanae, on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019