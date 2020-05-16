ROWNEY, Kathleen Gladys
(nee Brophy):
On May 13, 2020, peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae. Aged 91 glorious years. Devoted mother to Brendan, Helen, Pauline, Christine, Arthur, Brian and the late Sarah. Much loved mother-in-law of Lance, David, Dawn and Tony, adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, and a loyal and cherished friend to many. She will be so dearly missed. Messages to "the Rowney family" may be placed in Kathleen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. A Private family Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, Kapiti, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Due to rules covering funerals at this time you are invited to view Kathleen's Requiem Mass online. Please see www.tributes.co.nz for information on how to view Kathleen's service. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020