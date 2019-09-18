RIGARLSFORD,
Kathleen Mary (Kath)
(nee Shackleton):
Passed away at Wellington Hospital on Monday, 16 September 2019, following a short illness. In her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of Dick for 74 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris & Linda, Joy & Richard Berry, Peter & Carolyn, and Kevin & Toni. Loved Nana Kath of Brett, Wendy, and Robert; Martyn, and Gavin; Becky & Mel, Karl & Katie, and Michael & Katie; and Sven & Jax, and Jacqui. A loved Great-Nana to her 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Kath's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, 21 September 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2019