PERRY, Kathleen Brenda:
On 5th February at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, with her family at her side. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) Perry. Devoted mother of Grant & Anne; Keith & Catherine; Lindsay; Mark & Nicola, and Carol & James McInnes (Aus). Grandmother of Kate, James & Elizabeth; Bridget & Sarah; Alex, Adam & Stanley; Sophie & Bella. Great-grandmother of Eva, Aidan & Preston; Xavier & Fletcher; Jett & Willa.
A wonderful lady now at rest.
The end of an era and a generation.
Many thanks to the staff at Wairarapa Village, the Kahukura Palliative Care Service and the staff at Wairarapa Hospital. Brenda's funeral will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton and Friday 14th February at 1.00pm.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
