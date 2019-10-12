O'LOUGHLIN,
Kathleen Sophia Evelyn
(Kay) (nee Gillespie):
On October 10, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by people who loved her. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Devoted mother and grandmother of Julie, Elizabeth, Melanie, and Felix. Mother-in-law of Piet and Tony. Loved by her brother Gordon Gillespie, his family and Brian's extended family. Special thanks to Kay's Vincentian family for all their loving care over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vincentian Home are welcome and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Kay will be held at Vincentian Home, 2a Stanley Street, Berhampore, Wellington on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019