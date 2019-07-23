MORIARTY, Kathleen May:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 63 years, at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. Beloved mother of Nick Moriarty. Loved daughter of Helen and Jim Moriarty. Loved dearly by her long-time partner Peter Doran. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Trevor, John and Fran, Raymond, Celia and John, Julie and Stephen, Anne and Tommy, and Rosey and Brooke. Loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Kathy on Friday 26 July 2019 in the Church of St Francis de Sales, 173 Clyde Street, Island Bay, commencing at 2.30pm. Messages for "The family of Kathy Moriarty" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240.
Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019