MAKARIOS,
Kathleen Amelia (Kathy)
(nee Prendeville):
Our deeply loved mum and nana passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on November 19, 2019, aged 59 years. Kathy was our inspiring, loving, fierce, never quit, always active mum, mother-in-law and nana. Mum will be missed greatly by Katerina & Jeremy; Demetria & Darin and Georgina & Jimmy. She was an incredible nana to Marco, Lorenzo, Dion, Konstantinos and George. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand https://www.leukaemia.org.nz or to the Cancer Society, https://wellingtoncancernz.org.nz/ Messages to the Makarios family may be left in Kathy's tribute book at
www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. Our special thanks to the professionals who have helped us take care of Kathy - the haematology team at Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice, and Louella, Lizzy and Morwenna who provided such caring and professional nursing support at home. Kathy's funeral service will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 11:00am and will be followed by a private family interment. Parking at The Pines is limited. Additional parking will be available at Princess Bay and there will be a free shuttle to take people to and from the funeral venue.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019