MacARTHUR,
Kathleen Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Longview Home on Thursday 15 October 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Loved mother of Ken. Loved sister of the late Sylvia Morrison and Pat Harper. Sincere thanks to the team at Longview Home, Tawa for their care of Kathleen. A private service has been held. Messages for the family can be sent c/o PO Box 50514, Porirua.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020