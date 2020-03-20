LOADER,
Kathleen Barnett (Kath):
(Updated notice) Suddenly at Masterton on 18th March 2020. In her 85th year. Dearly loved partner of Clive and dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Much loved mother of Wayne, Brent (Deceased), Chris and Linda, and Erin. Treasured Nana of Kristin, Brent, and Nick; Anna; Emily, and Andrew. Much loved Great-Nana of Sophie; Zac, Gus and Lucas. A special friend to Maree; and Clive's daughters Sandra, Vicki, and Andrea and their families (Australia). Kath's family wish to advise that due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on numbers allowed to gather that her funeral service will now be private. If you wish to watch the service on live stream log on to: oneroom.co.nz, Family and Friends, Watch Now, Event ID garypickeringfunerals, Event Password EKIFIK
